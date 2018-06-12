Patriots cancel final two days of OTAs

Getty Images

Maybe Bill Belichick just wanted to keep the playing field level with John Harbaugh.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots announced after practice today that the final two days of OTAs were canceled.

Of course, the Ravens had their final two days taken away because they can’t stay within the offseason contact rules, while Belichick decided the Patriots could get by without working on Thursday and Friday.

That also means two fewer days or worrying about what Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are doing, as they’re staying away from the voluntary work after showing up for last week’s mandatory minicamp.