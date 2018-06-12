Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas: I wish he was here; that would be nice

Getty Images

Earl Thomas didn’t show up to Seahawks’ minicamp Tuesday as expected. On Sunday, the safety announced on Twitter his decision to skip the mandatory work in the absence of a new contract.

“Kind of had heard that he was making that choice,” head coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “I wish he was here. That would be nice. But we’re focusing on the guys that are here, and we’ll see how that goes.”

Thomas, 29, suggested he will skip training camp, too, risking incurring even more fines than the $84,435 he will lose this week. Thomas is scheduled to make $8.5 million in the final year of his deal.

The Seahawks could seek to trade him again after shopping him before the draft. The Cowboys likely retain interest after not adding a free safety in the draft.

But Carroll said he still views Thomas as part of the team.

“Heck yeah, he’s under contract. Sure,” Carroll said. “. . . He gives you everything he’s got when he’s with you.”

But Thomas isn’t with the Seahawks now and sounds as if he won’t be for a long time without a contract extension.