Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas: I wish he was here; that would be nice

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2018, 8:13 PM EDT
Earl Thomas didn’t show up to Seahawks’ minicamp Tuesday as expected. On Sunday, the safety announced on Twitter his decision to skip the mandatory work in the absence of a new contract.

“Kind of had heard that he was making that choice,” head coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “I wish he was here. That would be nice. But we’re focusing on the guys that are here, and we’ll see how that goes.”

Thomas, 29, suggested he will skip training camp, too, risking incurring even more fines than the $84,435 he will lose this week. Thomas is scheduled to make $8.5 million in the final year of his deal.

The Seahawks could seek to trade him again after shopping him before the draft. The Cowboys likely retain interest after not adding a free safety in the draft.

But Carroll said he still views Thomas as part of the team.

“Heck yeah, he’s under contract. Sure,” Carroll said. “. . . He gives you everything he’s got when he’s with you.”

But Thomas isn’t with the Seahawks now and sounds as if he won’t be for a long time without a contract extension.

  1. Apparently Earl forgot about what happened to Kam. “Earned the right”? Literally, you are still under contract and you have the obligation to play one more season for the Hawks. After that, enjoy your time losing in Dallas, I guess.

  4. Seattle will beg Dallas for a 3rd for him and we will give them a 4th and they will jump on it. Now does Dallas want him, YES.
    Is Dallas in a win now mode with their talent stacked as it is, YES. Now will Dallas open the bank for a player that has 2 great years and 3 good years left? … We shall see. Cuz good is still better then what we have in the secondary.

  6. And Btw, Seattle has No leverage. They want something for him, They OBVIOUSLY dont want to extend him. And Pete and his rah rah speeches are boring the Vets that have been around, so Pete really doesnt want him Especially in a rebuild mode.
    Dallas honestly will give up a 3rd BUT they are not thrilled about breaking the bank. But Dallas did not draft a S, so their IS something to this. Just like when I (WE) Knew Dez’s days were numbered.
    We have the cap space next year, and a bit this year. But it is tricky juggling Zack Martins and Dlaws coin this year with adding big duckets for ET. But like I been saying for months now ET WILL BE A COWBOY THIS YEAR!
    CAN YOU HERE ME NOW!!!!!!!!!!

  7. $8.5 million for an aging injured safety to play across from another old injured safety? Fourth place is imminent.

