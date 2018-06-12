Raiders waive Christian Hackenberg

Getty Images

The Raiders traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Jets for quarterback Christian Hackenberg last month, but they probably won’t be handing it over unless the condition was cutting Hackenberg before the end of their offseason program.

The Raiders announced on Tuesday that Hackenberg is one of two players dropped from the roster to make room for veteran defensive linemen Ahtyba Rubin and Frostee Rucker. They also waived linebacker Brady Shelton.

Hackenberg will be available to all 31 other teams on the waiver wire and any team that does take a look at the 2016 second-round pick probably shouldn’t be expecting anything other than a camp arm. The Jets never gave Hackenberg a meaningful snap despite his draft position and 10 wins over the last two seasons and the Raiders didn’t think enough of him to even keep him on into training camp.

EJ Manuel and Connor Cook are now the only quarterbacks behind Derek Carr in Oakland.