Ravens experimenting with Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson in same formation

There were suggestions before the draft that some teams might want Lamar Jackson to play a position other than quarterback at the professional level, but there were no indications from the Ravens that they’d be moving him after they took him at the end of the first round.

There’s still no sign that they’d consider moving him permanently, but they appear to be open to something on a temporary basis. They have been experimenting with formations that include both Jackson and starting quarterback Joe Flacco at the same time.

“Gosh, I sure like him out there helping us,” coach John Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “If you put two quarterbacks on the field at once, what options does it create for our offense? That’s what we’re trying to figure out. … Joe has to be able to do other things if [Jackson is] throwing the ball. It gets the creative juices flowing for our offensive coaches, and they’ve worked hard on that.”

Jackson said it has been fun seeing “what they’re going to come up with next” and time will tell how many of these ideas survive the drawing board to become an actual part of the Baltimore offense during the 2018 season.