Ravens experimenting with Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson in same formation

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
AP

There were suggestions before the draft that some teams might want Lamar Jackson to play a position other than quarterback at the professional level, but there were no indications from the Ravens that they’d be moving him after they took him at the end of the first round.

There’s still no sign that they’d consider moving him permanently, but they appear to be open to something on a temporary basis. They have been experimenting with formations that include both Jackson and starting quarterback Joe Flacco at the same time.

“Gosh, I sure like him out there helping us,” coach John Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “If you put two quarterbacks on the field at once, what options does it create for our offense? That’s what we’re trying to figure out. … Joe has to be able to do other things if [Jackson is] throwing the ball. It gets the creative juices flowing for our offensive coaches, and they’ve worked hard on that.”

Jackson said it has been fun seeing “what they’re going to come up with next” and time will tell how many of these ideas survive the drawing board to become an actual part of the Baltimore offense during the 2018 season.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Ravens experimenting with Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson in same formation

  3. Well if this used on a passing play, they better be very confident in their offense of line. They won’t have a running back in the backfield to pick up a Blitzer or a lineman who gets through. So the quarterback without the ball, very little padding, will have to face a raging giant coming at him. I got to see this work before I believe it’s a good idea. If they send the other quarterback out on a passing play, he’s probably not gonna go deep, so he’s in the linebacker area. Again I wonder if you’re going to get him killed.

  5. “They won’t have a running back in the backfield to pick up a Blitzer or a lineman who gets through”.

    Where does it say that Lamar or Flacco are lining up as a running back, or that no RB is in the formation?

  6. Translation: We are trying to get Jackson as many reps as possible without upsetting Flacco. Flacco will start the year but in weeks 8-10 when the playoffs are in jeopardy we will bench him and start Jackson, so we want him to be as prepared as possible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!