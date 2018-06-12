Ravens training camp open to fans again after one-year construction hiatus

Getty Images

Training camp for the Baltimore Ravens will once again be open for fans after construction at the team’s facility in Owings Mills, Md. forced the team to keep practices closed to the public.

The Ravens announced that 15 practices will be open to fans at the team’s complex with up to 2,000 fans a day able to attend. The facility formerly could hold only 200 fans for practice when the team first opened training camp practices at the site to the public in 2012.

“Training camp is back, and we’re excited to have Ravens fans return to practice,” team president Dick Cass stated. “Each year, we’ve made a commitment to enhance training camp and provide a first-rate experience for fans in Owings Mills. We look forward to welcoming them back in bigger numbers this summer.”

Additionally, a practice at M&T Bank Stadium will also be open to the public. Two joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams will be among the practices open to fans.