Report: Bengals rookie Logan Woodside arrested for DUI

AP

Bengals rookie quarterback Logan Woodside was arrested for speeding and operating a motor vehicle under the influence on early Saturday morning in Bellevue, Kentucky, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Woodside, 23, was detained at 3:46 a.m.

The Bellevue officer cited Woodside for driving more than 10 mph over the speed limit. Woodside took a blood alcohol test and recorded a .112, per the Enquirer.

The Bengals said in a statement, “We are aware of the incident involving Logan Woodside and are gathering more information.”

The seventh-round pick out of Toledo is one of four quarterbacks on the team’s roster.