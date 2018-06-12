Report: Odell Beckham’s “preference” not to do team work

AP

The biggest question leading into Giants minicamp has been how much work wide receiver Odell Beckham would do after an offseason spent doing limited individual work on the field while making his way back from last year’s fractured ankle.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur suggested last week that Beckham could receive full medical clearance in time for Tuesday’s start to the minicamp, but there’s been no word of that clearance this week. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that there was “discussion” inside the team on Monday about making such an announcement with hope that Beckham would do some “team reps” during minicamp.

Anderson also reports that Beckham’s “preference” is to not do any team work at this point in his return from injury.

There’s also the issue of his desired contract extension, which has been the backdrop for much of the offseason discussion about when he’ll return to action. Stepping up his practice work would also step up the risk of injury, which is a dicey proposition for a player in the final year of his deal.

Assuming he does skip the team work this week, the focus will shift to Beckham’s plans for training camp should the deal he seeks fail to materialize with the Giants.