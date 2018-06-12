Richard Sherman doing individual work at 49ers minicamp

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman has changed teams since tearing his Achilles while with the Seahawks last season and was not cleared to practice with his new club this offseason.

That has changed. Sherman and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan each said on Tuesday that Sherman has been given the green light to do individual drills at the team’s minicamp this week. That’s not full clearance, obviously, but it puts Sherman, who tore his right Achilles and also had surgery on the left one this offseason, well on the way for that as long as the uptick in work doesn’t lead to any setbacks.

Sherman said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, that he’s also on track to be ready for the start of his first training camp as a member of the Niners.

Sherman is expected to join Ahkello Witherspoon, K'Waun Williams and posttibly Jimmie Ward at corner in Santa Clara this year.