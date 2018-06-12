Saints also kicking tires on Terrance West, Tim Hightower

Getty Images

Jamaal Charles isn’t the only running back set to visit the Saints on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Raven Terrance West is scheduled for a visit and Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate reports that Tim Hightower was trying out during Tuesday’s minicamp practice.

The Saints will be without Mark Ingram for the first four games of the 2018 season, but the team has said that they plan to cover for his absence with backs already on the roster. Head coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday that the visits with veteran backs, including a familiar face like Hightower, don’t mean that plan has changed.

“If we worked anyone out here in the next few days, it would be just to see what kind of shape they’re in, to see how they’re doing,” Payton said. “It doesn’t preclude us from signing someone, but it’s pretty normal.”

Jonathan Williams, Trey Edmunds, Daniel Lasco and rookie Boston Scott are the in-house options to fill in for Ingram behind Alvin Kamara.