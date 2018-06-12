Tarik Cohen buys new gym equipment for school hit by tornado

Getty Images

Bears running back Tarik Cohen stepped up for some kids who needed it near his hometown.

Hampton Elementary School in Greensboro, North Carolina, was severely damaged by a tornado in April.

Cohen, who grew up in the area and went to college in Greensboro at North Carolina A&T, showed up at the school with brand new equipment for their gym classes.

“Tarik Cohen, running back for the Chicago Bears, bought a ton of PE equipment and delivered it to our school today!” said a message shared on social media. “We are so appreciative! As most of you know, Hampton Elementary was severely damaged by a tornado and we lost all our PE equipment. Tarik was kind enough to not only buy new equipment but deliver it and speak to the children!”

Cohen hasn’t sought any attention for his act of kindness, and when someone called him a hero on Twitter, Cohen responded that he’s “Just a guy.” Cohen is more than just a guy, on and off the field.