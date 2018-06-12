Taylor Lewan staying away from Titans minicamp

AP

Add Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan to the list of guys ditching minicamp this week while he waits on a new deal.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson announced that Lewan was staying away.

“As we start the mandatory veteran minicamp, we were informed by the representatives of Taylor Lewan that he would not be attending the camp,” Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “We have had several constructive conversations over the last five to six weeks about his contract status. He is currently under contract, and we are working to keep Taylor as part of this organization for a long time.”

Lewan is scheduled to make $9.341 million this year, the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. But his next deal should be in the neighborhood of (or actually, bigger than) the four-year, $62 million deal Nate Solder got from the Giants in free agency.

With that in mind, the $84,435 in fines he’ll accrue this weekend seems a pittance.