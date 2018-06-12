Tight end Clay Harbor injured his wrist playing football for The Bachelorette

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Clay Harbor injured his wrist playing football while trying to woo The Bachelorette.

As part of a group date on the ABC television show, Harbor seemingly injured his left wrist while stiff-arming an opponent on his way into the end zone. The date had the show’s contestants playing in pads and helmets. He collapsed in pain afterward and returned to the group date with his arm in a sling.

“I got hurt playing football on The Bachelorette. That’s pretty funny,” he said.

Harbor ultimately decided to bow out from the show when it was determined the injury would need surgery.

Harbor stated in a series of tweets Monday night that the injury was incurred months ago when the show was being filmed and that he since recovered and is ready to play football.

Harbor has played for five teams in his NFL career: the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. The 30-year old has appeared in 98 career games over eight seasons with 38 starts. He’s caught 114 passes for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns.

He spent last season on injured reserve with the Saints after being injured in training camp.