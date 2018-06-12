Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander held a bowling benefit for a high school football team.

Dolphins rookie tight ends Mike Gesicki and Dalton Smythe are working together to grasp the offense.

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson has things to prove on and off the field.

WR ArDarius Stewart hopes to make more noise in his second season with the Jets.

The Ravens will open training camp on July 19.

A look at the Bengals’ training camp schedule.

What will the Browns get from WR Corey Coleman this season?

T Marcus Gilbert has taken on a mentor role with the Steelers.

The Texans have liked what they’ve seen from S Tyrann Mathieu.

The Colts helped build a house for a refugee family from Rwanda.

The Jaguars join most of the league in holding a minicamp this week.

What would make a successful minicamp for the Titans?

The Broncos paid a visit to a local Boys & Girls Club.

Tamba Hali thinks the Chiefs are in good shape with QB Patrick Mahomes.

The answer to Chargers kicker questions will come in time.

The Raiders went the veteran acquisition route twice more on Monday.

Roger Staubach sees some of Troy Aikman in Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Checking in on Giants injuries with minicamp starting on Tuesday.

Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor is in his first year in that job.

Head coach Jay Gruden likes the changes to the culture in Washington.

Bears coach Matt Nagy got a thumbs up from Mike Ditka.

TE Michael Roberts wants to be more dependable in his second Lions season.

Ordering a flatbread pizza in July could net a signed photo of a Packers player.

QB Trevor Siemian is still working to get the Vikings offense down.

Five things to watch at Falcons minicamp.

What are the Panthers still hoping to accomplish this offseason?

Craig Robertson is bullish about the Saints’ linebacker depth.

Which rookie cornerback will step up for the Buccaneers?

The Cardinals shuffled up their safeties.

DT Aaron Donald‘s absence from Rams work continues.

The 49ers are getting into the gym business.

Catching up on Seahawks minicamp storylines that don’t have to do with Earl Thomas‘ absence.