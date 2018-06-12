Understanding the “unrecognized substance” quirk in Julian Edelman’s positive PED test

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2018
Getty Images

At first blush, the report that Patriots receiver Julian Edelman‘s positive PED test was “triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable” created an opening for thinking that the NFL has yet to conclude that Edelman took a banned substance, and that the NFL ultimately may conclude that he didn’t. Closer inspection of the PED policy paints a different picture.

There’s no provision in the PED policy that transforms a “substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable” into a positive result. Instead, a four-game suspension arises from a positive test for an anabolic agent that comes from the laundry list of 71 specific substances or that falls within the potentially broad catch-all of “other substances with a similar chemical structure and similar biological effect(s).”

That’s the more likely (and likely more accurate) description of the situation. It’s not that Edelman’s urine sample showed the presence of some substance that medical science is incapable of identifying; it’s that the sample had a substance with “a similar chemical structure and similar biological effect(s)” as one of the 71 specific anabolic agents listed in the PED policy.

Whatever it was, it presumably showed up in both the “A” bottle and “B” bottle, which are created when the urine sample is split into two separate samples, in order to allow for two separate tests. And even if the NFL’s medical experts haven’t specifically fit the substance within any of the 71 anabolic agents listed in the policy, it wouldn’t have been a positive test unless the unrecognized substance has “a similar chemical structure and similar biological effect(s)” to an anabolic agent.

Logic points to an anabolic agent because of the length of the suspension (a positive test for a masking agent or similar substance triggers only a two-game suspension), and because stimulants don’t fall under the PED policy in the offseason. Common sense points to the reality that if the NFL truly had no idea what the substance was, the outcome wouldn’t have been a positive test — because the PED policy does not contemplate any discipline for a player based simply upon the fact that there’s something in the urine that can’t be identified.

It’s also possible that the unrecognized substance came from an effort to adulterate the sample, which provides separate grounds for discipline. In those cases, however, the discipline may be enhanced, in order to deter efforts to manipulate the outcome via an additive aimed at scrubbing the sample after it is provided. (Masking agents, in contrast, are taken by the player to hide the presence of the banned substance in the urine.)

Here’s the bottom line: The NFL doesn’t immediately dub a sample with an “unrecognized substance” a positive test. If it’s a positive test, that means the NFL discovered something in the urine that indicates PED use. And while Edelman will still have appeal rights, the fact that the substance doesn’t neatly fit within the scope of one of the 71 listed anabolic agents is irrelevant if the unrecognized substance has “similar chemical structure and similar biological effect(s).”

The fact that the test was positive points to a substance that fits within that catch-all language, and the characterization of this as a positive of “a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable” seems like a not-so-subtle effort to create the impression that Edelman didn’t ingest a banned substance. The circumstances suggest that the NFL believes he did.

20 responses to “Understanding the “unrecognized substance” quirk in Julian Edelman’s positive PED test

  1. It’s a game of cat and mouse. The players do their best to hide it … the NFL tries to find it. He was caught. Just because they can’t define the substance doesn’t magically erase that fact. Well, for Patriots fans it does … but everyone else understands.

  4. Please, this from the organization that didn’t understand basic 7th grade science! Then lied to fix the outcome!
    Weird how yet another Manning managed to skate on any discipline. Julian needs to either change his name to Manning, or change his team to the Giants.

  7. Ok, that makes more sense to me. I’m a Pats guy, love Jules, but I’m under no illusions that most of these pro athletes aren’t on some kind of sauce at some point. From experience working in the fitness industry, I’ve never personally seen anyone get enormous on a strictly natural program. When you read The Rock’s diet online, if you think it’s just 4,500 calories of tuna, chicken breast, sweet potatoes, I have some tough news for you about the Tooth Fairy, you might want to sit down. Guys like that are on all kinds of trenbolone, winstrol, testosterone boosters, etc, or at least have been if they aren’t running it currently. Excuse me….”allegedly.”

  11. But how can you ban a guy 4 games without saying what it is? – it’s impossible to defend/appeal because he can’t figure out how it popped up let alone deny taking it if it isn’t even identified.

  13. Yes, it made no sense that an unrecognizable substance should immediately be deemed performance enhancing without additional information. It was clear that there was more to the original story which served to allow Patriots fans to feel they were being treated unfairly.

  14. When NFL players look “comic book ripped and shredded” as opposed to just “professional athlete ripped and shredded” I don’t get shocked then the former gets pooped for PED’s.

    I’m a huge Pats fans but Julian looks like he belongs on the Xmen. He’s absolutely jacked. Anyone else remember when he destroyed Vince Young (Eagles) when Julian was playing DB back in 2010? Young was twice Julian’s size but Edelman just leveled him none the less. Mighty Might!

  15. I wonder if there is information on all the ban substances that players can review before they take anything that is updated constantly? Or maybe call the league and asked before taking.

  16. Of course they “believe” he did just like Gomer Manning’s wife had batches upon batches of UNDETECTABLE CHINESE HGH to their house where Manning lied about it.

    Article 46 simply disappeared in 2015 right in the middle of framing the Pats for a comical post inspection scheme of footballs.

    This simply cannot be made up.

    Goodell is cheating again. That’s what this means. It’s an opportunity to yet again try to make it hard on the Pats, and this is another way to do it.

    UNreal. Absolutely unreal and the ratings continue to drop.

    Caught with what? It’s been 2 months.

    This is just like Deflategate where they lie and work backwards, with Article 46 now as his ace in the hole to cheat.

    You people are seriously really stupid.

    This is a huge reason why ratings are dropping. Honest fans, even ones jealous and hating of the Pats to such an unhealthy degree, even can see right through this cheating by Goodell.

    The guy gave Philly two free TDS in the Super Bowl and you people still want more than the 1lb of flesh.

    It’s sick.

    Ok, that makes more sense to me. I'm a Pats guy, love Jules, but I'm under no illusions that most of these pro athletes aren't on some kind of sauce at some point. From experience working in the fitness industry, I've never personally seen anyone get enormous on a strictly natural program. When you read The Rock's diet online, if you think it's just 4,500 calories of tuna, chicken breast, sweet potatoes, I have some tough news for you about the Tooth Fairy, you might want to sit down. Guys like that are on all kinds of trenbolone, winstrol, testosterone boosters, etc, or at least have been if they aren't running it currently. Excuse me…."allegedly."

    It doesn’t matter.

    It has to be on the list.

    When Manning lied about his undetectable Chinese HGH from Guyer, he didn’t test positive for that reason, but he also lied to Goodell and the entire world, where Article 46 was buried.

    in this case, something was flagged, but after 2 months that can’t tell Edelman or ANYONE what it is.

    They leaking of the news has to be strategic to paint an air of sinister activity to gain public support to cheat the Pats, as you’re seeing right now. People don’t care if Goodell is a cheater; they just want the Pats cheated.

  19. The NFL expects these guys to play Sunday, then rebound and play Thursday and do it naturally??? As far as I’m concerned, put it a vending machine full of PEDs in every locker room. The team doctors give them things that are much worse for them. Let smoke weed while they’re at it.

  20. glad to see tylawpick is here to spout his hatred of Goodell. I wonder if his is a “burner” account ran by Gisele or TB himself?

    It took the doping people eleven years to identify what Lance Armstrong was on, years to identify what Bonds was taking (only discovered by the Balco investigation). New chemical compounds are invented every day; many to mimic the effects of others, without showing the same chemical signature. My personal belief is many NFL players take these “designer” substances in the hope they are undetectable.
    So, the urine sample contained a substance which “acts” like a banned substance. Shortly, the chemists analyzing it will present the molecular structure of this substance, which will then be added, by name, to the banned list, and, a specific test for it will be added to the regimen.

