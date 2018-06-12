Washington defensive tackle Stacy McGee had surgery on injured groin

Getty Images

Washington Redskins defensive tackle Stacy McGee has been sitting out recent offseason workouts with the team.

According to Matthew Paras of the Washington Times, head coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that McGee recently had surgery to address a groin injury.

McGee had not taken part in the last two weeks of OTAs and was not in attendance for the start of the team’s mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday.

McGee appeared in all 16 games for Washington last season and made 10 starts after signing a five-year deal worth up to $25 million last March. He recorded 44 tackles in his first season with the Redskins after playing his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.