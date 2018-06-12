Which players should be the highest paid at their positions?

Getty Images

The Cowboys have made guard Zack Martin the highest-paid guard in football, or at least close to it. And that provided the idea for one of two Tuesday PFT Live drafts.

Which players currently deserve to be the highest-paid players at their positions?

It was a lively and spirited debate, with Chris Simms and yours truly picking three candidates each, Stats declaring a winner, and Twitter disagreeing with Stats.

Do you agree or disagree? You won’t know until you see what we had to say. Which means you should check out the video.