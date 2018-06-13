49ers sign third-round pick Fred Warner

AP

The 49ers announced they have signed linebacker Fred Warner to a four-year deal Wednesday.

Warner was the first of two third-round draft picks selected by the 49ers in this year’s draft. The BYU product was the 70th overall pick.

He played 49 games, with 42 starts, in four years at BYU. He made 264 tackles, 32.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven interceptions, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and 13 passes defensed in his career.

His seven career interceptions rank second in school history among linebackers.

Warner’s signing leaves second-rounder Dante Pettis and first-rounder Mike McGlinchey as the only unsigned players in the 49ers’ draft class.