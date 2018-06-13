Broncos hire DeMarcus Ware as a part-time coaching consultant

Getty Images

Former Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware worked with Denver’s players during the offseason, and the team liked what he brings to the table.

As a result, Ware is being hired as a part-time consultant, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ware will only work a few days a week, and not every week, but he’ll be coaching the Broncos’ pass rushers on a subject Ware knows very well.

Some of the Broncos’ defenders already know Ware well. Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett all played with Ware and have all said they benefited from his veteran presence. Fifth overall pick Bradley Chubb will surely benefit from Ware’s words of wisdom as well.