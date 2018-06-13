Browns claim Brady Sheldon off waivers

Getty Images

The Browns claimed linebacker Brady Sheldon off waivers from Oakland. To make room on the roster, the team placed defensive back Howard Wilson on injured reserve.

Wilson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Sheldon is entering his second season out of Ferris State. He originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Sheldon appeared in two games last year but played only 16 special teams snaps. He did not see action on defense.