Chargers contact Antonio Gates about possible reunion

The Chargers took the first step toward a possible reunion with Antonio Gates, contacting the tight end’s representation.

“Obviously, Antonio would be a natural fit,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said on San Diego station 97.3 FM, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “He’s someone that we have talked to. We’ve talked to his representatives. Sometimes, it’s not just as easy as saying, ‘Hey, let’s just bring him back. Let’s go.’”

The Chargers publicly bid Gates farewell in April. But after Hunter Henry tore his anterior cruciate ligament last month Telasco said the Chargers would “look at all the options that are out there.”

Virgil Green has 71 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns in his seven-year career. None of the other tight ends on the roster has a regular-season catch.

Gates, who turns 38 next week, had a career-low 316 yards and a career-low 10.5 yards per catch last season.