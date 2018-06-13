Christian Hackenberg clears waivers

Getty Images

No one wants Christian Hackenberg.

Hackenberg, the quarterback who was the Jets’ 2016 second-round draft pick, was waived by the Raiders yesterday and went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That raises the question of whether Hackenberg will ever play in an NFL game. He never got on the field for the Jets and lasted only a few weeks of the offseason with the Raiders.

Given Jon Gruden’s professed love of Hackenberg when he was coming out of Penn State, Hackenberg must have looked bad during his brief stint in Oakland not to even get a chance to prove himself as a camp arm. NFL teams may have simply concluded that Hackenberg simply lacks the ability to become even a reliable NFL backup, let alone the starter the Jets hoped he’d be when they drafted him.

At age 23 and just two years after he was a second-round draft pick, Hackenberg might be done in the NFL.