Cowboys and Zach Martin finalize six-year, $84 million extension

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 13, 2018, 3:56 PM EDT
We knew the numbers were going to be the biggest for any guard in NFL history. Now we know what the numbers are.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys and guard Zach Martin have finalized a six-year, $84 million extension, which includes $40 million in guarantees.

Coupled with the $9.341 million he was scheduled to make on the final year of his rookie deal, he’ll make $93.41 million over the next seven years.

The deal eclipses the previous big guard deal, the five-year, $66.5 million contract Andrew Norwell signed with the Jaguars earlier this offseason.

  4. now redo elliotts deal, lock up lawrence and whatever is left over offer it to pop gun prescott . If he doesn’t like it the team is that much better off

  7. I can block for the Cowboys. I’ll tell you how well after signing. So much winning! I know, you know, everyone knows it.

  8. Last time I paid attention to “highest paid in the league” was Haynesworth fleecing the Skins. Since then that statement has went the way of “Pro-Bowler”

  9. It’s amazing how Cowboy fans know so much about offensive lineman… Everyone is the best ever, it’s almost uncanny. Do they study film, are they in coaches meetings like Jerruh, are they all billionaires with an unsurpassed ego. No, they root for PT Barnums team. And yet, they consider paying a guy their claim to fame. Like it will change the outlook of the past two decades.

  12. Big picture only 40 mil of that is guaranteed. He is the best guard bar none! Good for zachery!

  13. He’s making $13.3M over the life of the contract. Andrew Norwell is making $13.3M over the life of his contract. I’ll bet not many haters came out to talk crap about them when they did it but they want to hate on the Cowboys. No worries. This line is better than the Jags, Browns and Raiders O-Line…. and having a guard getting paid the same as the guards on those teams is right in line. The Raiders have 2 guards making over $11M/year…. I’ll put Zack up against any of those dudes. Good player, good contract. No complaints here.

  15. The Truth says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:02 pm
    now redo elliotts deal, lock up lawrence and whatever is left over offer it to pop gun prescott . If he doesn’t like it the team is that much better off
    ========================================================================
    Zeke and Dak have to play out their rookie contracts. They are locked into their current deals until the end of 2019 season.

