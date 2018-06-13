Cowboys and Zach Martin finalize six-year, $84 million extension

Getty Images

We knew the numbers were going to be the biggest for any guard in NFL history. Now we know what the numbers are.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys and guard Zach Martin have finalized a six-year, $84 million extension, which includes $40 million in guarantees.

Coupled with the $9.341 million he was scheduled to make on the final year of his rookie deal, he’ll make $93.41 million over the next seven years.

The deal eclipses the previous big guard deal, the five-year, $66.5 million contract Andrew Norwell signed with the Jaguars earlier this offseason.