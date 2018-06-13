Dak Prescott to bond with his receivers in a destination throwing session

AP

The Cowboys admittedly don’t have a No. 1 receiver, and Dak Prescott has said he doesn’t believe they need one. But they do need chemistry.

The quarterback will work out with at least some of his receivers — several of them new — during the break before training camp.

“We’ll definitely get away,” Prescott said after Wednesday’s second of three minicamp practices. “Work out in the morning, throw, then hang out in the afternoon.”

The Cowboys released Dez Bryant this offseason. Jason Witten retired. Terrance Williams has spent the offseason recovering from foot surgery.

That has left only Cole Beasley with any sort of familiarity with Prescott. The Cowboys signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency; they traded for Tavon Austin; and they drafted Michael Gallup in the third round.

“We know it’s a lot of work to do; we knew that coming into minicamp,” Prescott said. “I think it’s a work in progress. We’re not anywhere where we need to be. We know the strides we need to make, and we know where we need to get to. We’re not going to stress too much or get too frustrated over a few drops here and there. Obviously I miss throws, so that’s part of it. But we’re definitely getting better, and that’s the main importance of this right now.”