Damon Harrison wants to hit Saquon Barkley to see what he’s made of

Attendance at the minicamps being held by most of the teams in the league this week is mandatory for players under contract, but the on-field work isn’t too different from voluntary OTAs.

There’s still no contact permitted and that won’t change until training camp. When camp does roll around, Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison has something in mind for the team’s top draft pick.

Harrison said he knows running back Saquon Barkley can play, but wants to “see what he’s made of” and is excited to test that by laying a hit on his teammate.

“You get in between the lines, you get the ball in your hands, I don’t give a damn what anybody says. It’s time to work,” Harrison said, via the New York Post. “I don’t think we’ll be able to hit him too hard, but I’m gonna hit his ass.”

Mike Tyson‘s been quoted as saying that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. Should Barkley show his plan isn’t altered by such a shot, Harrison and the Giants will be even more excited about what he can bring to the team.