Demar Dotson on schedule after knee surgery

Getty Images

Bucs right tackle Demar Dotson had knee surgery in April to repair the meniscus. Two months later, Dotson said he is right on schedule.

“I’m feeling good,” Dotson said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “. . . This is more of a precaution than anything, giving me time to get it back. I don’t have any issues about it. As a veteran move, take your time, get yourself feeling as good as you can go.”

Dotson, 32, expects to start running in a few days. That means he should return in time for training camp.

“I’m feeling good about it,” he said. “The coach is feeling good about it, the training room is feeling good about it. So I think we’re good.”

He’s got his weight back to 305 on his way to the 310 he played last season after he got as low as 280.

Dotson finished last season on injured reserve with a torn posterior cruciate ligament, missing the final five games.

The Bucs picked up a one-year option on Dotson earlier this offseason, keeping him for another season. He has spent his entire career in Tampa, starting 76 games since arriving in 2009, including all 16 in both 2013 and 2014.