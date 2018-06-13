DeMarco Murray passed on chance to work out for Saints

Getty Images

DeMarco Murray is still looking for work, but he’s apparently not interested in being a temp.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray turned down the offer to work out for the Saints today.

The Saints are working out a group of backs, including Jamaal Charles, Terrance West, and Tim Hightower, as they look for some possibly short-term depth. With Mark Ingram suspended for the first four games of the regular season, they’re looking for help for Alvin Kamara.

Murray, 30, ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Titans (3.6 yards per carry), and apparently thinks he can find a better gig later.