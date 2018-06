Getty Images

The Falcons made a change at running back, near the end of the offseason program.

The team announced they had waived running back Demario Richard and brought back running back Terrence Magee.

Richard was an undrafted rookie from Arizona State.

Magee spent part of last season with the Falcons, playing in two games. He was also on their practice squad last year.

He has also spent time with the Ravens, Rams, Seahawks, and Browns.