Gareon Conley: I feel like I’m back

The Raiders added cornerbacks Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley, Leon Hall and Shareece Wright, but they expect a healthy Gareon Conley to be their top cornerback.

Conley played only two games last season after Oakland made him the 24th overall pick.

“It’s been a dark world that he’s been in, this young man,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He had a terrible injury he had to rehab from. He’s had to change coaches, learn a new system.

“It’s been a slow, steady process. But man, is he a good player. And when he’s feeling good, you can see why we picked him [in the first round].”

Conley had surgery on his shin last year, and the Raiders have taken a deliberate approach in his return. He got individual work Tuesday but watched much of the team portion of practice.

Conley refers to himself as a rookie because of the time he missed in his real rookie season. He played only 92 snaps and said he “could’ve played way better.”

But after “a long time to recover,” Conley is pleased with where he is in his rehab.

“I feel like I’m back,” Conley said.