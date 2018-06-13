Greg Little gets another tryout with Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals must have some interest in veteran receiver Greg Little.

Little is back in Arizona to take part in the Cardinals’ minicamp on a tryout basis, Darren Urban of the team website reports. Little did the same at the team’s rookie minicamp.

The Browns made Little a second-round choice in 2011. He spent three seasons in Cleveland before the Browns waived him.

The Raiders claimed Little off waivers, and he also has had stints with the Bills and Bengals.

Little, 29, has played 54 games with 42 starts. He has made 161 catches for 1,890 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.