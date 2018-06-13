Jake Fisher fully practicing seven months after heart surgery

Getty Images

Bengals tackle Jake Fisher went through a full practice on Tuesday for the first time since having heart surgery last November.

Fisher, who had surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat and cleared for lighter workouts in February, worked in full again on Wednesday as the Bengals continued their minicamp.

“I was a little rusty, but I knew that’s how it was going to be,” Fisher said, via ESPN.com. “I hadn’t played football since last November, so there’s going to be rust. You’ve just got to take it [for] what it is, understand what you’re doing wrong and fix it and get out there the next day and do it again.”

Fisher will still get regular checkups to make sure all is well with his heart, but said on Wednesday that he’s focused entirely on “trying to be the best player I can for this team.” Fisher was the starting right tackle when his season ended last year, but figures to have some competition from Bobby Hart and Cedric Ogbuehi heading into this year.