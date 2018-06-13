Jarvis Landry: Ryan Tannehill and I didn’t have a good relationship

Getty Images

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry sounds happy to be out of Miami, and to be catching passes from a quarterback other than Ryan Tannehill.

Landry, who previously said the Browns’ quarterback situation is a lot better than what he had with the Dolphins, told NFL Network today that he hasn’t spoken with Tannehill since leaving Miami for Cleveland, and he didn’t sound too broken up not to hear from him.

“I have not heard from Ryan Tannehill,” Landry said. “I’m not surprised. We didn’t really have a good relationship anyway, so I’m not surprised.”

Landry didn’t sound particularly interested in discussing Tannehill, and did sound optimistic about playing in a situation that he thinks is better.

“I wasn’t trying to look back in the rearview mirror,” Landry said. “I’m focused on here and where we’re taking it here. I wasn’t trying to take a shot at him. I understand how hard every guy in the NFL works, especially at the position, especially at the quarterback position. But at the same time too, I give credit where credit’s due.”

It’s not often that a player can join an 0-16 team and say with a straight face that he thinks he’s in a better place, but Landry quite clearly wasn’t thrilled with the situation in Miami, and is happy to be in Cleveland.