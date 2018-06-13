JuJu Smith-Schuster has “frustrating” knee problem

Getty Images

It’s probably too soon to panic, but one of the Steelers young offensive stars has been dealing with a knee problem.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been limited with what he called a “frustrating” knee injury. He said he expected to be fine by the start of training camp, however.

“Just something that’s been bothering me over time,” Smith-Schuster said. “Kind of just adds up and lets me know, ‘Yo, I need to get it checked out.’ We got it checked out.”

He wouldn’t get into any detail about his condition, but admitted it was difficult not being fully involved. He hasn’t done any team drills in OTAs or minicamp.

“Once I’m able to run out there and put on the pads and be with my guys, it’s like the whole game changes,” he said. “It’s like I never left.”

The 21-year-old was a revelation last year, the youngest player to ever total more than 1,000 yards (including 917 receiving yards) with eight touchdowns. and with Martavis Bryant traded to the Raiders this offseason, it’s that much more important to have him up and running.