Larry Fitzgerald won’t say whether this year will be his last

Many think Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will exit the NFL after the 2018 season, the 15th of his Hall of Fame career. Fitzgerald isn’t thinking that far ahead.

”I’m just trying to make it to February in one piece,” Fitzgerald said after a Wednesday minicamp practice, via the Associated Press.

”When I say that I’m not saying it jokingly, that’s the mentality that you have to have,” Fitzgerald added. ”All these guys, they’re not bringing them in here for their own health. They’re bringing them here to give them the opportunity to take your job. That’s not lost on me ever. I’m fighting and competing just like everybody else is.”

Fitzgerald’s longevity may depend on the quality of quarterback play. He seems to be impressed with rookie Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the draft.

”I’m really impressed with how Josh has been able to grasp everything,” Fitzgerald said of the former UCLA starter.

Everything Fitzgerald has done in his career has been impressive. He has one thing left to accomplish: Winning a championship.

Given the status of the NFC West, it may take more than a year or two for the Cardinals to get back to where they were a decade ago, when they were on the brink of beating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII — which would have resulted in Fitzgerald undoubtedly being named the game’s MVP.