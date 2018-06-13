Luck’s “little mental block” doesn’t bode well for the Colts

AP

The unbridled enthusiasm about the eventual return to health of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has spread to Luck himself, with Luck going on the record on Tuesday to say he’ll “absolutely” be ready for the start of the season. Something else that Luck said was far more intriguing. And concerning.

Luck admitted that, during his still-ongoing rehab, he had a “little mental block” to throwing a regulation football.

As explained on Wednesday’s PFT Live, Luck isn’t a golfer who can simply avoid using a club that’s giving him trouble. He’s got one tool in the kit, a full-sized NFL football bearing the autograph of the Commissioner and the words “The Duke.” Any NFL quarterback who ever has a “little mental block” when it comes to throwing a regulation NFL football has a very real and profound problem.

And even though Luck has secretly thrown “The Duke” with his new head coach, Luck’s Tuesday appearance on the practice field included not a regulation-sized ball but a small high-school version of the same thing. And no one seems to be troubled by that.

Here we are, six weeks from the start of training camp. Nearly 18 months removed from the supposedly successfully outpatient shoulder surgery. And Luck can’t do what every other NFL quarterback currently can — make a series of relatively short throws with the kind of football used in an NFL game.

While none of this means Luck won’t be ready to throw a full-sized football in a full-speed setting come September, none of it means that he will be, either. And I’ll continue to believe nothing that is said about (or, frankly, by) Luck, waiting instead to see him perform before concluding that he’s the guy he used to be.