Luke Kuechly expecting to be ready to go for training camp

Getty Images

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuchely has not yet been allowed to take part in full team activities as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

While having to watch from the sidelines right now might be frustrating, Kuechly is firm in his belief he will be full speed for the start of training camp next month.

“That’s the plan,” Kuechly said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. “That’s how it went last time and everything went well. I don’t anticipate it being different.”

Kuechly has had labrum shoulder before – to his left shoulder – and knows what to expect when it comes to his recovery timeline. Following that surgery he was ready for the start of the team’s training camp in 2016.

Kuechly appeared in 15 of 16 regular season games last year and played in Carolina’s playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. He played through the shoulder injury late in the year and had surgery to repair the damage in February.

He has been able to take part in individuals drills but teams drills have been on hold until training camp.

“I just want to be out there, man,” he said. “I’m not able to do the team-related stuff right now, which is a bummer. That’s the best part of the (organized team activity) and mini-camp portion.”