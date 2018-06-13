Mark Ingram says absence wasn’t contract-related

Getty Images

Mark Ingram wants a new contract, sure. But he said that’s not why he skipped some voluntary OTAs this offseason.

The Saints running back was back for this week’s mandatory minicamp, and said that he wanted to focus on speed training and route-running with a personal coach in South Florida.

“I’m not angry with my contract,” Ingram said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I wasn’t holding out. I’m in the last year of my deal; of course I’d like an extension, but that’s not the reason I wasn’t here. . . .

“The main reason that I wasn’t here for OTAs was that I wanted to train on my own this offseason. I wanted to switch up my offseason regimen this year, and I felt like I had some things that I wanted to work on personally that I could get done better by myself.”

If that was the only news Ingram made this offseason it would be one thing. But he also had a four-game suspension for violating the PED policy mixed in, which makes it harder to ask for a new deal. He didn’t get into any details about that, but insisted he’d be ready for training camp and in good shape.