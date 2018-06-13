Mitchell Trubisky prepares for his first year as the clear-cut starter

AP

The NFC North has three great quarterbacks, and a fourth one who may be on his way.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could soon join Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins as short-list franchise guys. To get there, Trubisky will need to master an offense designed by new coach Matt Nagy and new offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich.

Trubisky discussed the transition on Wednesday’s PFT Live from Mentor, Ohio, where he’s hosting a four-day youth football camp.

To hear what Trubisky said on every topic that came up during the 10-minute or so discussion, check out the video.