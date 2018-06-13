No season ticket waiting list in Washington

Getty Images

There once was a time when Washington boasted a season ticket waiting list of more than 200,000 fans. That was a time when the team was much more popular than it is today.

Today Washington acknowledged that there’s no wait for season tickets at all, and anyone who wants to buy season tickets is free to do so. Good seats are available.

That’s a bad sign for the franchise, especially considering that they’ve removed seats from FedEx Field and don’t even have as many season tickets to sell as they had in the past.

The team’s new chief operation officer, Brian Lafemina, said they are “taking a fresh look at every area of the business.” That should include team owner Dan Snyder looking in the mirror: He’s been running the show this whole time, while tens of thousands of fans have decided it’s a show they don’t want to watch.