Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t do much after being cleared to practice

AP

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was “cleared to practice.”

Beckham then responded by not practicing all that much.

The careful dance between the team and its best player (who just happens to be looking for a new contract) continued during minicamp.

He was there, which is positive. And apparently his surgically repaired isn’t an issue, or else Shurmur wouldn’t have declared him cleared. Also, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Shurmur said the team and Beckham were on the same page about his usage, and that the contract uncertainty wasn’t an issue.

“I’m not worried about it and neither is he,” Shurmur said.

The fact he’s not running team drills in June won’t be much of an issue if they get a contract resolution before training camp and he’s ready for the season. Until then, they’ll continue the dance, each side being very deliberate not to step on the other side’s toes.