Phil Savage becomes G.M. of Phoenix AAF franchise

Well, now we may know the reason why Phil Savage exited his job as the the director of Senior Bowl.

The Alliance of American Football has announced that Savage will become the General Manager of the team that will be headquartered in Phoenix.

“Phil’s experience as an NFL coach, scout, player personnel executive and general manager is exactly what is needed to build a championship-caliber team from scratch,” AAF head of football operations J.K. McKay said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic.

“Over the course of his career he has shown a knack for identifying top talent, and we look forward to him doing the same here in Phoenix for the Alliance.”

The Phoenix team will be coached by Rick Neuheisel.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Rick, in his hometown of Phoenix, where we will strive to put together a first-class organization and a championship-caliber team,” Savage said. “We’re going to give this city a professional spring football team they will be proud of.”

The AAF, which will begin play in February 2019, has yet to determine how it will go about allocating players. Co-founder Charlie Ebersol addressed that issue, along with various others, during a recent visit to the #PFTPM podcast.

Before becoming director of the Senior Bowl, Savage served as G.M. of the Cleveland Browns.