Ravens corner Jimmy Smith back on field after Achilles tear

Getty Images

The Ravens have some surprises on the field in minicamp that have nothing to do with where Lamar Jackson lines up.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was participating during Wednesday’s practice, six months after tearing his Achilles.

Smith suffered the injury on Dec. 3, and while the team was hopeful he’d be ready for the regular season, having him do anything now is a good sign.

The 29-year-old Smith was limited to individual drills.

After his injury, he dropped his appeal of a four-game suspension for violating the PED policy and served it while he was out anyway.