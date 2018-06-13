Robby Anderson: I did nothing wrong

Getty Images

In publicly addressing his offseason criminal charges for the first time, Jets receiver Robby Anderson said he “did nothing wrong.”

Police in South Florida arrested Anderson in January after he ran two red lights while fleeing after they clocked him going 105 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. He originally faced a long list of charges, including harming a public servant and aggravated fleeing police.

But the felony charges were dismissed, leaving Anderson facing only misdemeanor reckless driving. His next hearing is set for July 19.

“The situation I was in before, I didn’t do nothing wrong; the truth came out,” Anderson, 25, said Wednesday, via WFAN Sports Radio. “I did nothing wrong; I was proven innocent; the charges were dropped.”

The Jets, who have had seven arrests overall the past 13 months, per WFAN, have supported Anderson since his arrest. Anderson said he does not expect an NFL suspension.

“You know me, I’m not really a type of person that regrets things,” Anderson said. “I know, in life most of the time, everything happens for a reason, and when you go through things, it’s a lesson, and [you can] turn it to a blessing.”