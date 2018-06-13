Robby Anderson: I did nothing wrong

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
In publicly addressing his offseason criminal charges for the first time, Jets receiver Robby Anderson said he “did nothing wrong.”

Police in South Florida arrested Anderson in January after he ran two red lights while fleeing after they clocked him going 105 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. He originally faced a long list of charges, including harming a public servant and aggravated fleeing police.

But the felony charges were dismissed, leaving Anderson facing only misdemeanor reckless driving. His next hearing is set for July 19.

“The situation I was in before, I didn’t do nothing wrong; the truth came out,” Anderson, 25, said Wednesday, via WFAN Sports Radio. “I did nothing wrong; I was proven innocent; the charges were dropped.”

The Jets, who have had seven arrests overall the past 13 months, per WFAN, have supported Anderson since his arrest. Anderson said he does not expect an NFL suspension.

“You know me, I’m not really a type of person that regrets things,” Anderson said. “I know, in life most of the time, everything happens for a reason, and when you go through things, it’s a lesson, and [you can] turn it to a blessing.”

7 responses to “Robby Anderson: I did nothing wrong

  1. First he said: I didn’t do nothing wrong”.

    Then he said: “I know, in life most of the time, everything happens for a reason, and when you go through things, it’s a lesson, and [you can] turn it to a blessing.”

    Did this moron even go to grade school?

  4. If this guy doesn’t realize how dumb he sounds when he says this then the Jets have a problem. Unless he didn’t speed, run red lights, flee police, or harm a public servant, then he did something wrong that he should regret. Apparently he thinks he can do whatever he wants though and nothing will happen to him. This is exactly when the NFL should suspend him so that he’ll actually realize that there are consequences for being a danger to society.

  6. Invoking his Christianity to gather sympathy for the error of his ways.

    He ran two red lights while fleeing after they clocked him going 105 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. Guilty, but he dint do nuffin wrong..

