Ryan Grigson to serve as consultant for Seahawks

AP

Former Indianapolis Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson is going to serve as a consultant in his new role with the Seattle Seahawks, a team spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Grigson’s addition helps the Seahawks front office cover the recent departures of Dan Morgan and Jim Nagy from their personnel department. Morgan left Seattle to become the Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills in May. Nagy recently left to take over for Phil Savage as the executive director of the Senior Bowl.

Grigson spent five years as the G.M. of the Colts before being fired following the 2016 season. He spent last year as a senior personnel executive with the Cleveland Browns.

Nolan Teasley was promoted to fill Morgan’s spot as Director of Pro Personnel last month.