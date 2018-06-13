Saints sign running back Terrance West

Getty Images

The Saints found their veteran running back.

According to Herbie Teope of NFL.com, the Saints are signing former Ravens running back Terrance West after today’s cattle call workout.

The Saints also took a look at Jamaal Charles and Tim Hightower, but chose West from the group.

The 27-year-old was plagued by injuries last year, but he ran 193 times for 744 yards and five touchdowns in 2016 for the Ravens.

He’s at worst some short-term depth, as they deal with the absence of Mark Ingram during his four-game suspension.