Saints trying out a receiver who once ran a 4.22 40

Getty Images

The Saints are reasonably deep at wide receiver. But speed is something you can never have too much of.

So they’re giving a look to a guy who once ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, just in case.

According to Christopher Dabe of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints have brought former track standout Kevin Snead in for a tryout.

He has a limited football background, catching six passes in two seasons at Division II Carson-Newman. But he set school records in the 100 and 200 meters, and was once named the fastest player in college football.

He was invited to Giants camp last year, but a hamstring tear kept him from showing his remarkable speed. Tuesday was his first NFL workout since last summer.

“It felt great,” he said, “just to be back playing football again. . . . Today was really about getting comfortable, knowing my assignment and knowing what I’m doing.

“The more I get comfortable the faster I’ll be able to go. … Today I got a good feel for my first day back and tomorrow I look forward to being faster.”

Snead’s 4.22 came at Tennessee’s pro day last year, enough to intrigue teams. If he had done it at the Scouting Combine, it would have tied John Ross‘s event record.

Of course, it will take more than speed to stand out. The Saints have 13 other wideouts on their roster at the moment, all of whom have better football resumes. But when teams find a rare quality, they’ll take a look.