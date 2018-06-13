Sam Bradford: “I feel really good right now”

AP

The Cardinals want to see more of Sam Bradford during the regular season.

That’s why they want to see more of him now.

Via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Bradford’s workload has gradually increased over the offseason, leading into this week’s three-day minicamp.

“It was obviously good to be out there today to get some of that work,” Bradford said. “To this point, I’ve really just kind of been building into it. But I feel really good right now and obviously to be able to be out there and move around with the guys, it was a lot of fun today.”

The status of Bradford’s left knee will make his availability a question the rest of his career. But his current health is a good sign heading into training camp, where the Cardinals intend him to get comfortable as the starter.

“We devised a plan,” Bradford said. “We stuck to that plan and the plan was to get stronger and to feel good coming out of this part of the offseason so that during the five weeks leading up to training camp, I can really build on what we had done here and come into training camp ready to go.

“I think the plan’s worked. My body feels really good right now.”

As long as he holds up, the Cardinals can groom rookie Josh Rosen for the future. But Bradford’s background being what it is (he’s played 16 games twice in his career), it’s also important to have Rosen as ready as possible.