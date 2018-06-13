Saquon Barkley happy Damon Harrison is his teammate

AP

The Giants already knew Saquon Barkley is fast on his feet. The running back also proved he has a quick wit.

The No. 2 overall choice was asked for his response to teammate Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who said he can’t wait for training camp to line up against Barkley and “hit his ass and see what he’s made of.”

“My response to that is I am happy we are on the same team,” Barkley said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He only gets to hit me maybe once or twice a year rather than a full game. Snacks is arguably one of the best defensive lineman in the NFL. I definitely have a lot of respect for him and how he carries himself as a vet. You could just watch him on the field. I am going to say I am going to run away from that. I am happy he is on my team and my side.”

Barkley is “positive” he doesn’t want an opportunity to try to run over the 341-pound Harrison.

“I don’t know anyone in this league that could run over Snacks,” Barkley said. “His name is Snacks for a reason. Just happy he is on my team and fortunate that I get to play with him.

Barkley, though, isn’t afraid of contact. He spent Wednesday morning watching film of Le'Veon Bell‘s blocking as he attempts to become a running back able to do it all.

“What Stew [Jonathan Stewart] has been teaching me is how to set up your blocks,” Barkley said. “For me, I did it so natural in college that I didn’t even notice I was doing it. Now, understanding and seeing the play before it develops and seeing the linebacker overflowing, that is how you set up cutback lanes. A guy who does it the best is Le’Veon Bell. I was watching him this morning and how he was picking up blocks. I think you have to be versatile as a running back. Catch the ball in the backfield and be able to block. Be able to run in between tackles and outside of tackles. If you really think if the three backs, the top five backs, that is what they are able to do. They block, catch the ball in the backfield and are able to run the ball. Just the way they set up their blocks. That is what it takes to be a top back in the NFL.”