Seahawks sign Austin Calitro, waive Dadi Nicolas

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed linebacker Austin Calitro on Wednesday. They waived linebacker Dadi Nicolas in a corresponding move.

Calitro, who came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2017, spent two weeks on Seattle’s practice squad last September. He also spent time with the Jets, 49ers and most recently the Browns.

Calitro finished the year on Cleveland’s practice squad before being signed to a futures contract in January.

Nicolas was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016. He appeared in 11 games with Kansas City as a rookie, then missed the 2017 season with a patellar tendon injury.

Nicolas signed with Seattle last month after being released by the Chiefs.