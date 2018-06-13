Stefon Diggs on contract: That will take care of itself, I’m focused on winning

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, but he’s not sweating it.

Diggs said this morning on PFT Live that if his agents and the Vikings work out an extension, that’s fine, but it’s not his focus.

“This is a business and there’s a lot going on,” Diggs said. “Being a small portion of it I’m definitely sitting back just working every day and letting that stuff handle itself. I have people who will handle that. For me, it’s just coming in and working every day. It’s not about any contract or anything like that, I’m trying to win. That’s all I’m concerned about.”

Diggs said he’ll only take two days off after the Vikings’ minicamp before jumping back into his own training regimen before the Vikings’ training camp opens on July 27. He’s focused on getting better, and his contract will come whenever it comes.