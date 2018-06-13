Tyrod Taylor won the starting job after having it handed to him

AP

The Browns handed Tyrod Taylor the starting job the day they traded for him. Then, he earned it.

Taylor has taken pressure off the organization by winning the job over No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

“He’s earned the right to be the starting quarterback here,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I know it was given in the beginning, but he still had to do the things that were going to let him be the starting quarterback here, and he’s done that.”

Taylor never saw himself as a bridge to Mayfield, and he still doesn’t. But the Heisman Trophy winner will become the starter at some point not far into the future. Teams don’t spend No. 1 overall picks on a player to sit him on the bench long term.

For now, though, the Browns are Taylor’s team.

“I feel that [it’s my team],” Taylor said. “I never doubted that. It takes time to learn guys on both sides of the ball. It takes time to learn the building, but as far as me commanding and taking control of the huddle, taking control of groups when we’re working out and speaking up when stuff needs to be said, I definitely feel comfortable in doing that. I think guys respect that.”